Marvin E. Smith Jr., 75

BERLIN - Marvin E. Smith, Jr., died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Marvin E. and Margaret Smith.

He worked for Chris Craft, Wayne Pump/Dresser, Morris Paper Co. and in the construction business. He served in the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by his brothers, Donald Smith and Randy Smith, both of Salisbury; sisters, Mary Smith of Salisbury and Cheryl Magee of Willards; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Ronald L. Smith and longtime companion, Helen Ruth.

All services were private. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service in Berlin.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store