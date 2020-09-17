1/
Marvin S. Henry
Marvin S. Henry, 73
EDEN - Retired Maryland State Trooper Marvin Sylvester Henry died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. His parents were the late Nathanael L. and Violette Scott Henry.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve.
He is survived by his two brothers, Russell L. Henry of Eden and Michael K. Henry of Fort Bragg, N.C.; two aunts, Jean Burton of Atlantic and Irene Roadcap of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Springhill Memory Gardens. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
