Marvin S. Henry, 73

EDEN - Retired Maryland State Trooper Marvin Sylvester Henry died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. His parents were the late Nathanael L. and Violette Scott Henry.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve.

He is survived by his two brothers, Russell L. Henry of Eden and Michael K. Henry of Fort Bragg, N.C.; two aunts, Jean Burton of Atlantic and Irene Roadcap of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Springhill Memory Gardens. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.







