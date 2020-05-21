SALISBURY â€" Mary A. â€œMumsyâ€� Clark died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her home. Born in Millersburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Herman Miller and Florence Warfel.

She loved to garden.

She is survived by her husband of 77 years, Glenn L. Clark; children, Gail D. Williams of Pasadena, Md., and Thomas G. Clark of Dundalk, Md.; two grandchildren; a great-grandson; brothers, Lewis Miller, Steward Miller, Lamar Miller and Luke Shade. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy â€œDottieâ€� Mitch; and brothers, Harold Miller and Clyde H. Miller.

A private service will be held at Springhill Memory Gardens. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.





