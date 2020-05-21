Mary A. Clark
SALISBURY â€" Mary A. â€œMumsyâ€� Clark died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her home. Born in Millersburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Herman Miller and Florence Warfel.
She loved to garden.
She is survived by her husband of 77 years, Glenn L. Clark; children, Gail D. Williams of Pasadena, Md., and Thomas G. Clark of Dundalk, Md.; two grandchildren; a great-grandson; brothers, Lewis Miller, Steward Miller, Lamar Miller and Luke Shade. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy â€œDottieâ€� Mitch; and brothers, Harold Miller and Clyde H. Miller.
A private service will be held at Springhill Memory Gardens. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 18, 2020
Now you are in the loving arms of our God. May you Rest In Peace. Prayers sent for your family for peace and strength. We had many a great day with you and your family growing up. Thank you our lives are richer with you included in the thread that makes us who we are love Dawn Andresen with the Ralls family
Dawn Andresen
Friend
