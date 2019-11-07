SALISBURY - Mary Alice Dollinger died at her home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Born in Binghamton, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Fred Jarrett and Margaret Kelleher.

She attended the State University of New York at Geneseo and graduated from Binghamton University. She had a career as a Medical Technologist.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Michael; her three children, Elizabeth Greenberg of Portland, Ore., Brian Dollinger of Alexandria, Va., and Michael Mark Dollinger of Portland, Ore.; two grandchildren; two sisters, Jane Roma of Texas and Margaret Karpel of N.Y.; two brothers, Fred Jarrett of N.Y. and Michael Jarrett of Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service.



