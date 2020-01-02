SALISBURY - Mary Beth Elizabeth Sullivan died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at home in Washington, D.C. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Paul and Betty Sullivan.

She was 7 when her family moved to Salisbury, where she graduated from St. Francis de Sales Catholic School in 1968. She received a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Maryland in 1972.

She worked for several years on Capitol Hill, first with Congressman William A. Barrett and then with Congressman Michael "Ozzie" Myers, both of Pennsylvania. Later, she graduated with a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center and practiced law for a few years first with two Washington, D.C.-area law firms. In 1994, she returned to Capitol Hill as Legislative Counsel with the California Institute for Federal Policy Research, serving her last 10 years there as Executive Director. For many years, she was a Eucharistic Minister at Annunciation Catholic Church in Washington, D.C.

She is survived by three brothers, Mark of Cambridge, Kevin of Buffalo, N.Y., and John of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul, Tom, Jim and Terry.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. The service will be followed by an Irish wake at a location to be determined. Private interment will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



