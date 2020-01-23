Mary C. Gordy (1934 - 2020)
  • "Thoughts and prayers are with the family. I will miss Ms...."
    - Jennifer Roberts
  • "Debbie & family, I am so sorry to hear of Catherine's..."
    - Cindy Hastings
  • "I worked with this lovely lady at Manhattan Shirt Factory..."
    - Edith Adkins
Service Information
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE
19940
(302)-846-2525
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
Obituary
SALISBURY - Mary Catherine Gordy died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Hebron, she was a daughter of the late Arlie M. Adkins and Margie L. Wilkins Adkins.
She worked as a seamstress, retiring from the Manhattan Shirt Factory after 28 years.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Hastings, Teresa Webb, David Gordy and Georgia Wolfe; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Clyde Adkins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William "Bill" J. Gordy; a son, Daniel Lee Hastings; a brother, George Edward Gordy; and a sister, Grace Tyndall.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 23, 2020
