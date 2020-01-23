SALISBURY - Mary Catherine Gordy died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Hebron, she was a daughter of the late Arlie M. Adkins and Margie L. Wilkins Adkins.
She worked as a seamstress, retiring from the Manhattan Shirt Factory after 28 years.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Hastings, Teresa Webb, David Gordy and Georgia Wolfe; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Clyde Adkins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William "Bill" J. Gordy; a son, Daniel Lee Hastings; a brother, George Edward Gordy; and a sister, Grace Tyndall.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.
