SALISBURY - Mary Corneila Leonard died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Charleston, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Henry Ford and Amelia Drayton Ford.

Prior to retiring, she worked at the Manhattan Shirt Factory. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury.

She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Conquest; a son, Raymond Leonard Jr.; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Leonard Sr.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.



