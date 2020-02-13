Mary C. Leonard

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary C. Leonard.
Service Information
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD
21801
(410)-546-6937
Reposing
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church (Historic Sanctuary)
528 Booth Street and Delaware Avenue
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church (Historic Sanctuary)
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALISBURY - Mary Corneila Leonard died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Charleston, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Henry Ford and Amelia Drayton Ford.
Prior to retiring, she worked at the Manhattan Shirt Factory. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Conquest; a son, Raymond Leonard Jr.; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Leonard Sr.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.