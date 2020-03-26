SALISBURY - Mary Helena Casagrande died Friday, March 20, 2020. Born in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Giovanni and Antonia Chiesa.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking and was active at her church.

She is survived by her children, Antonia Walsh and John Casagrande; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Arthur Casagrande; and her siblings.

No services are planned at this time due to the restrictions on travel and public gatherings. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



