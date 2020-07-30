Mary D. Pruitt, 71
SALISBURY - Mary Deanne "Dee" Pruitt died Monday, July 20, 2020. Born in Salisbury, her parents were the late Lee Hopkins and Mary Edna Green Bedsworth.
She was a longtime employee of Super G and Giant Pharmacy in Salisbury, until she retired in 2015. She was the wife of Milton James Pruitt for 50 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Stout, Judith Short and Karen Haysley; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Carroll Lee Hopkins Sr.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens.
