Mary Deanne "Dee" Pruitt
Mary D. Pruitt, 71
SALISBURY - Mary Deanne "Dee" Pruitt died Monday, July 20, 2020. Born in Salisbury, her parents were the late Lee Hopkins and Mary Edna Green Bedsworth.
She was a longtime employee of Super G and Giant Pharmacy in Salisbury, until she retired in 2015. She was the wife of Milton James Pruitt for 50 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Stout, Judith Short and Karen Haysley; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Carroll Lee Hopkins Sr.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
JUL
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
July 27, 2020
Very sorry to hear of your wife’s passing Milton. Our prayers are with you at this time.
Scott & Vicki Beach
July 25, 2020
Mickey and family, So sorry to hear about Aunt Dee. It's hard to find the words that might bring comfort to you all right now. We just hope you'll remember how much we care and that our thoughts are with you all. Holding you all close at heart and in prayers and asking the Lord to bring comfort, peace and strength for each need you face during this difficult time. Love, Bobby, Donna, Hildora & family
Robert Wilkinson
Family
July 24, 2020
Milton and family,
I was so very shocked to hear of Dee's death this week. I had no idea she was so critically ill until Carole sent an email the other day.
I regret not being able to attend the funeral service. You as a family are in my thoughts and prayers. I pray God may give you the strength you need as you face each day now without your beloved wife, mother and grandmother.
I cannot imagine the great grief and sense of loss you must be going through. I send you my deepest sympathies for this very sad time in your lives.
Ruth Ann Bates
Classmate
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sandra Key
Friend
