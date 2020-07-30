Milton and family,

I was so very shocked to hear of Dee's death this week. I had no idea she was so critically ill until Carole sent an email the other day.

I regret not being able to attend the funeral service. You as a family are in my thoughts and prayers. I pray God may give you the strength you need as you face each day now without your beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

I cannot imagine the great grief and sense of loss you must be going through. I send you my deepest sympathies for this very sad time in your lives.

Ruth Ann Bates

Classmate