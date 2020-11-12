Mary 'Jane' Dibbern, 79
SALISBURY - Mary "Jane" Dibbern died with her family by her side, on Sunday, November 1, 2020 after suffering a stroke two weeks earlier. Born in Frederick, Md., she was the only child of the late Edward Galen and Olive Thomas Danner.
Jane grew up in Frederick County, Baltimore City, and Randallstown, Maryland. She graduated from Milford Mill High School where she attended the prom with her future husband, Henry L. "Chip" Dibbern, Jr. They were married in 1962 and Jane graduated with a bachelor's degree in early childhood education with a minor in art from Hood College in Frederick in 1963.
After college, Jane and Chip moved to Huntington, W.Va., where their two daughters, Betsy and Laura were born. In addition to Chip's job taking the family to Huntington twice, there were also moves to Las Vegas, Nev., Waldorf, Md., Richland, Wash., Farmington, N.M., Huntington Station, N.Y. and finally Salisbury, Md. where they lived since 1988. Jane was quick to make friends, join bridge groups and garden clubs, and provide a warm home for her family. She was a Master Flower Show Judge, a member of the Four Seasons Garden Club, and a former board member of the Friends of Poplar Hill Mansion. Jane also enjoyed traveling, antiquing, painting, gardening, bird watching, wine tasting and cooking.
In addition to Chip; she is survived by her daughters, Betsy (David) Crouthamel of Petaluma, Calif. and Laura (Rob) Kemp of Salisbury; brothers and sisters in law, Pete and Sandy Dibbern of Collegeville, Pa. and Steve and Vicki Dibbern of Crozet, Va.; nieces and nephew, Sarah Dibbern, Matt Dibbern, Becca Shramek and Kari Ross; grand nieces and grand nephews, Chas, Kate, Avie, Will, Caroline, Alexander, and Oliver; cousins, Betty Rollins, Mildred Nicodemus, Frances Zimmerman, Patsy Ziegler, and Clarence Crum; and grand-pets, Tiggy & Nala and Mac & Willow.
Out of an abundance of concern due to the coronavirus, no funeral service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Poplar Hill Mansion, 117 Elizabeth St., Salisbury, MD 21801, Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802, or a charity of your choosing.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
