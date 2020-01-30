Mary E. Bedsworth (1926 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Obituary
SALISBURY - Mary Edna Bedsworth died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late parents Robert Thomas Green and Bertha E. Givans Green.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary "Dee" Pruitt; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Hampton Bedsworth; her son, Carroll Lee Hopkins Sr.; and four siblings.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, where family will receive guests from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will at Springhill Memory Gardens.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 30, 2020
