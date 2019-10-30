Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Shores. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Swain Memorial United Methodist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Swain Memorial United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Shores devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 with her loved ones by her side. A native of Tangier Island, Va., she was born May 9, 1940 to the late Wesley Crockett and Annie Pruitt Crockett.

Always found with open arms, a warm smile, and a chair for all who stopped by, Liz was known for her caring and friendly nature. She especially enjoyed sitting on her swing in her front yard welcoming and entertaining friends and tourists. As a lifelong member of Swain Memorial United Methodist Church, Liz faithfully served the Lord and was always there for those in need. Above all else, Liz adored her family and she stopped at nothing to ensure their happiness. Her kind and cheerful spirit will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.

Survivors include her loving husband, Mitchell Curtis Shores; children, Harry Crockett and fiancé Jacqueline Mullaney of Chincoteague, Va., Carla Ford and husband James "Jimmy" of Crisfield, Md., and Mitchell C. Shores, Jr. and wife Heather of Montgomery, Ala.; sister, Peggy Gordy and husband Bruce of Tangier; grandchildren, Jamie, Beth, Wesley, Lily and Marley; great-grandchildren, Landon and Austin; and nieces, Julie and Susan.

Funeral services were held at Swain Memorial United Methodist Church on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. The Reverend Nona F. Allen, Mr. Denny Crockett, and Mr. William Eskridge officiated. Interment followed in the New Testament Church Cemetery. There was a visitation at the church on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Swain Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 199, Tangier, VA 23440.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock and Parksley, Va.





