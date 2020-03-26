SALISBURY - Mary Ellen Donoway died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late D. Ernest Matthews and Stella Frances Sirmen Harmon.

She worked as a seamstress at many local shirt factories, worked at Salisbury Nursing Home and then transitioned to caring for people in their home.

She is survived by her husband, Thurman "Pete" Dale Donoway Sr.; five children, Thurman Dale Donoway Jr., Ellen Baker, Daniel Donoway, William Donoway and Maurice Donoway; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four brothers, Ernest Matthews, Daniel Matthews, Theodore Matthews and Robert Matthews; two sisters, Patricia Schrawder and Dorothy Ballard; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



