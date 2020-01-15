Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Viewing 12:00 PM Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CRISFIELD - Mary Ellen Goldsborough died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at McCready Memorial Hospital.

Born in Crisfield June 10, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Edith Doane Poole. Her husband of 55 years, Robert P. "Bobby" Goldsborough, died Dec. 20, 2015.

A graduate of Marion High School class of 1960, she was retired quality control at Rubberset Corp. in Crisfield working 38 years.

She loved reading, crocheting, and going riding around town with her beloved "Maggie". In her earlier years she was active in the Crisfield Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her son, R. Dean Goldsborough and wife LuAnn of Crisfield; two grandsons, Christopher N. Goldsborough and Casey T. Goldsborough, both of Crisfield; a great-granddaughter, Amelia Goldsborough; two sisters, Nancy Junk and husband Bill of Port Saint Lucie, Fla. and Betty Swift of Delmar, Md.; sister-in-law, Marlene Poole of Marion; brothers-in-law, Philip Lee Goldsborough and wife Linda of Crisfield and Keith Alan Goldsborough of Salisbury; a special nephew, Keith Goldsborough who she thought of as a son; Brent Morgan, who she thought of as a son and his wife Barbara of Crisfield; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Floyd Poole; her brother-in-law, Richard "Dickie" Swift; and her beloved pet dog, "Maggie".

Funeral services officiated by Reverends Sumner Jones and Bob Daniels will be Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a viewing will be one hour prior. Interment will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery in Marion.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Lower Somerset County Ambulance and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 406, Crisfield, MD 21817.

