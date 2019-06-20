SALISBURY - Mary Frances Disharoon died Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in East New Market, she was the daughter of the late William Monroe Sellers and Elsie May Langford Sellers.
She worked for the Wicomico County Board of Education for 19 years, retiring in 1989. She was a longtime member of the Wesleyan Church.
She is survived by daughters, Sylvia Smith of Salisbury, Judy Thomas of Salisbury, Karen Hall of Fishers, Ind., Pam Thompson of Salisbury; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Her husband, the Rev. John Calvin Disharoon Sr., died in 2001. She was also preceded in death by her son, John C. Disharoon Jr.; two brothers; and five sisters.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Eastern Shore Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 20, 2019