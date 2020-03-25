Guest Book View Sign Service Information Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home 308 High Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-2616 Graveside service 11:00 AM Old Trinity Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

CAMBRIDGE - Mary "Sue" Murrell passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her home.

Born Aug. 17, 1926 in Crapo, Md., Sue was a daughter of the late Baldwin and Hazel Kirwan Foxwell. She attended the local schools and graduated from Crapo High.

On Sept. 21, 1947, Sue married Milton "Jim" Murrell. Jim and Sue enjoyed traveling. They had toured most of the U.S. and Canada along with Hawaii. Together they had a passion for antiquing. A favorite pastime in later years was going out to dinner. Jim passed away Dec. 3, 2009 after 62 years of marriage.

For most of her working career Sue was an Administrative Secretary at the Eastern Shore State Hospital. After retirement she had volunteered at the DGH Auxiliary Robin Hood Shop. She was a member of White Haven United Methodist Church in Church Creek.

Surviving is her son, Martin W. Murrell and his wife Patricia of Cambridge; a sister, Nancy Robinson of Church Creek; grandchildren, Matthew Murrell and Heather Murrell; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Jones, Sadie Bishop and Blades Bishop; nephew, Buddy Foxwell; a cousin, Wendell Foxwell; and her caregiver, Renee James.

Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband was a son, Eldon Thomas Murrell; brother, Charles W. Foxwell, Sr.; and sister, Dorothy Foxwell Asplen.

A graveside funeral service was held Thursday, March 19, 2020 beginning 11 a.m. at Old Trinity Church Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Robert Kirkley officiated.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations should be made to the Dorchester General Hospital Robin Hood Shop, P.O. Box 554, Cambridge, Maryland 21613

Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A.





