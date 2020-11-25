1/1
Mary Frances 'Mannie' Dean, 88
WINGATE - Mary Frances "Mannie" Dean passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Chesapeake Woods Center. She was born in Wingate on July 22, 1932 and was a daughter of the late James H.G. Adams and Modia Reynolds Adams.
Mrs. Mannie graduated from Crapo High School class 1949. On February 17, 1968, she married F. O'Neal Dean, who passed away on January 11, 2006. She owned and managed Dean Marine. Mrs. Mannie liked doing puzzles and word search. She was a member of Taylors Island United Methodist Church, Lakes - Straits Volunteer Fire Company and AARP.
She is survived by a daughter, Cathy Donaldson of Hurlock; step-son, F.O. "Skip" Dean, Jr. of Washington State; a step-daughter, Elaine Pohl of Cambridge; four grandchildren, Leigh-Anne Mills (Dave), Lauren Mills (Reggie), Angela Abbott, and Bryan Abbott (Kristen); six great grandchildren; a brother, William Adams; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Dean was preceded in death by two sons, Edward Mace Abbott, Jr., and Michael Waldo Pritchett; granddaughter, Michelle Moxey; three brothers, James Monroe Adams, Edgar Lee Adams and Wesley Adams; and two sisters, Gloria Belle Todd and Louella Ruark; a daughter, Cherie Parry; and a son-in-law, Jeff Donaldson.
A walk through visitation was held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Dorchester Memorial Park. Rev. Michael LaClair officiated.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice.
Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
NOV
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Dorchester Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
