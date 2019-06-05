SALISBURY - Mary Frances Elliott, of Salisbury and formerly of Crisfield, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. She had been a resident of Aurora Senior Living of Manokin in Princess Anne.
Born in Crisfield March 8, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Vernon and Cecil Mae Clark Tawes. Her first husband, Daniel T. Elliott, Sr., died Sept. 10, 1970; and her second husband, George T. Elliott, Jr., died June 11, 1998.
A devoted mother and homemaker, she worked as a seamstress at the Crisfield Cap Factory and was a care giver for the elderly in her later years. She was a member of the Crisfield Church of God.
Mrs. Elliott was very adventurous and enjoyed skiing, traveling with her sister, Betty, and sailing with her son and daughter-in-law, Darrell and Susan.
She is survived by two sons, Darrell Elliott (Susan) of Crisfield and Darin Elliott of Salisbury; a step-daughter, Shirley Elliott of Salisbury; a brother, Vernon Tawes (Irmgard) of Princess Anne; two sisters, Betty Sterling of Salisbury and Doris McDorman (Jerry) of Crisfield; a granddaughter, Megan Elliott of Princess Anne; step-grandchildren, William Gavin of Wyoming, Jennifer Gavin of Colorado, and Edward Gavin of Arizona; several step-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Along with her parents and first and second husbands, she was preceded in death by her son, Danny T. Elliott, Jr. in 1977; and several brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held at Siloam House of Fellowship, 26789 Siloam Road, Eden, MD, 21828 on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 3 PM where a visitation will be one hour prior. Urn interment will be at a later date in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 5, 2019