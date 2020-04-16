SALISBURY - Mary Frances Winder died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Her parents were the late John and Frances Brown.

She was educated in the Wicomico County public schools system at the former Sharptown Colored Elementary School and the former Salisbury High School. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in San Domingo. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Sharptown Columbia American Legion Auxiliary Unit 269. She worked at the Marvel Package Co. in Hebron, the Delmar Shirt and Pants Factory of Delmar and retired from Dove Point in Salisbury.

She is survived by a brother, Reese Brown of Philadelphia; a sister, Jean E. Brown of San Domingo; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lee Winder Sr.; two stepsons, Thomas Lee Winder Jr. and Milton Darnell Winder; three brothers, James Waters, Henry Anderson and Richard Brown; and two sisters, Cecilia Graham and Barbara J. Goslee.

Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.



