SALISBURY - Mary Jane Wolfhope Parker Hoffman died Sept. 4, 2019, at Lakeside Assisted Living in Salisbury, where she had resided for the past three years. Born in Frankstown Township, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Stephen L. and Martha E. Fisher Wolfhope.

She moved from Baltimore to Salisbury in 1948. A 1942 graduate of Alexandria High School, she worked for the Glen L. Martin Defense Contractor in Baltimore County, from 1943-1948. In 1949, she began her career in banking at the Union Trust Bank in Salisbury, first as a teller, then a bank manager and later a bank executive. She retired from Signet Bank on April 1989 after 40 years of service. She was an active member of Bethesda United Methodist Church and a longtime member of VFW Post 194 and Moose Lodge, both in Salisbury.

She is survived by three sisters, Eleanor Wrye of Tyrone, Pa., Georgia A. Conrad of Lewes and Irene Geesey of York, Pa., and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John R. "Jack" Parker of Salisbury; her second husband, Charles L. Hoffman of Salisbury; four brothers, Eugene Wolfhope, Paul Wolfhope, Roy Wolfhope, and Phillip Wolfhope; and and one sister, Florence Wolfhope Abrams.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Presbyterian Cemetery in Alexandria, Pa.



