Mary Jane Kelly
Mary Jane Kelly, 69
PITTSVILLE - Mary Jane Kelly died in her home Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Edward Hurley and Ruth A Dunn.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Scarborough of Salisbury; a son, Gary Foskey Jr. of Pittsville; six grandchildren; a stepdaughter, Arlene Kelly Shaheen; a stepson, Donald "Mike" Kelly; and a sister, Wendy Wright of Cambridge.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald "Pete" Kelly; and sisters, Nancy Franklin, Joanne Foskey and Donna Kelly.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
