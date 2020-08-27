Mary Jane Kelly, 69

PITTSVILLE - Mary Jane Kelly died in her home Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Edward Hurley and Ruth A Dunn.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Scarborough of Salisbury; a son, Gary Foskey Jr. of Pittsville; six grandchildren; a stepdaughter, Arlene Kelly Shaheen; a stepson, Donald "Mike" Kelly; and a sister, Wendy Wright of Cambridge.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald "Pete" Kelly; and sisters, Nancy Franklin, Joanne Foskey and Donna Kelly.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







