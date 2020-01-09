DELMAR - Mary Jane Parsons died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her residence. Born in Italy, she was the daughter of the late John Cedars and Marion Lombardo Cedars.
She moved to Jamestown, N.Y., from Italy in 1949. She was a member of the C&P Telephone Pioneers, Red Hat Club and AARP. She worked for C&P Telephone in Salisbury for more than 20 years, then for Cavanaugh Ford, and lastly at the Maryland Material Center in the Wicomico County Library. She volunteered for the Salvation Army and the town of Delmar.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Fisher of Delmar; a son, Richard Lee Parsons Jr. of Fruitland; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rose Marie Schwier of Salisbury; and a brother, Charles Cedars of Newport, N.C. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Parsons Sr.; a son, Edward John Parsons; and a brother, John Cedars.
A graveside service was held Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 9, 2020