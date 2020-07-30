Mary Jo Timmons, 85

SALISBURY - Mary Jo Allen Timmons died Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born in Ashland, Ky. She was an active community member, serving as a Girl Scout leader and volunteering at Peninsula Regional Medical Center and Holly Center.

She is survived by her sons, W. Allen Timmons of Bishopville and John T. Timmons of Salisbury; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Timmons.

She donated her body to the Anatomy Gifts Registry. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at 3 p.m., at her son's home at 433 Rolling Road in Salisbury.







