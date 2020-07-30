1/
Mary Jo Allen Timmons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jo Timmons, 85
SALISBURY - Mary Jo Allen Timmons died Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born in Ashland, Ky. She was an active community member, serving as a Girl Scout leader and volunteering at Peninsula Regional Medical Center and Holly Center.
She is survived by her sons, W. Allen Timmons of Bishopville and John T. Timmons of Salisbury; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Timmons.
She donated her body to the Anatomy Gifts Registry. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at 3 p.m., at her son's home at 433 Rolling Road in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
son John Timmons and wife Lisa's house
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved