Dear Mom,

Really having a hard time processing everything. This doesn't feel real. I miss you so much. I just want to talk to you, to hear your voice for real, not just the one in my head from memory. I think about you every single day, as I always have, since I can remember. You are my best friend. You know me better than anyone else in the world. I love you more than you would know, and more than I could ever express through words.

Love,

Tara Lea



Tara Kline (Field)

Daughter