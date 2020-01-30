SALISBURY - Mary Louise Beckett died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her residence. Born in Raleigh, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Clara Mae Pulley.

She was a member of Cathedral of Restoration, where she served the Women's Fellowship and Soup Kitchen Ministry.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Beckett; two sons, Stephen Crosell Jr. and Bryant Crosell; a stepdaughter, Bethena Gibbs; two stepsons, Charles Beckett Jr. and Gregory Beckett; two sisters, Bennie Richardson and Clara Mae "Peaches" Pulley; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cathedral of Restoration in Salisbury. Friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.



