Mary L. Crowley (1955 - 2020)
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
535 Riverside Drive
Salisbury, MD
SALISBURY - Mary Linn Crowley died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Born in Salisbury, her parents were the late William Thomas Albright and Mary Ella Walter Albright.
A graduate of James M. Bennett High School, she worked with Peninsula Orthopedics and later with the Maryland Department of Motor Vehicles. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Hugh Crowley; and her brother, Will Albright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jan Albright.
A funeral mass was held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 6, 2020
