SALISBURY - Mary Louise Figgs died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the John B. Parsons Home. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Perry L. Horsman and Esther Murray Horsman.
She was a former member of the Salvation Army Senior Center and volunteered at Peninsula Regional Medical Center for 17 years. She retired after 10 years as a machine operator in 1987 from Dresser Industries and was the first woman union employee to retire. Previously, she had worked for S&H Green Stamps and Martin Schwartz.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Nobbs of Fruitland; a son, Robert P. Figgs Sr. of Vieques, Puerto Rico; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, William Horsman of Allen; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Figgs, in 1976; and her brothers, Philip Horsman and Walter L. Horsman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 2, 2020