SALISBURY - Mary Magdalene McBride died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at her home. Born in Salisbury, her parents were Sarah McBride and the late Glover Davis Sr.

She was a graduate of Salisbury High School, Class of 1963. She was also a 1979 graduate of Salisbury University and was then employed by the University of Maryland Corporative Extension Office as a Nutritionist for 20 years. She later worked at Salisbury University, where she retired after 10 years. She was a member of Mount Calvery United Methodist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher. In addition to her mother, she is survived by two daughters, Melissa McBride and Cheryl McBride-Allen; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three brothers, Gary Davis, Anthony Davis and Michael Davis; four sisters, Denise Davis, Patricia McBride, Gloria McBride and Angie Brown; and several nephews and nieces.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Mary Elizabeth Davis; three brothers, Glover Davis Jr., Larry Davis and Kenneth McBride; and three sisters, Elizabeth Ann Davis, Diane Davis-Cropper and Sharon Davis.

A funeral service was held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Mount Calvary United Methodist Church in Fruitland. Interment followed at the church cemetery. Arrangements are on the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey in Salisbury.



