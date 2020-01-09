LAUREL - Mary M. Perdue died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Sioux Falls, S.D., she was a daughter of the late Paul and Anna D'Ercole.

Her family moved to the Eastern Shore when she was a young girl. She graduated from Pittsville High School and worked as a meat cutter at the ACME in Salisbury and Laurel, retiring after 23 years. For many years, she served as the secretary for the Laurel Sportsman Beagle Club.

She is survived by a son, Vernon Perdue; a daughter, Brenda Riley; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon R. Perdue; a son, Richard Perdue; a sister, Theresa Cannella; and a brother, Egnzaio "Iggy" D'Ercole.

A graveside service was held Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



