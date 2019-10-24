SALISBURY - Mary Naomi Keough Magoon died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, her parents were the late Paul and Genevieve Keough.
She graduated from West Catholic Girls High School in 1956 and moved to Salisbury in 1973.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Joseph Magoon; three sons, Joseph, John and Jeffrey; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service was held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Living Stones Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
