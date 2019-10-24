Mary Magoon (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Joe & Debbie, Sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. ..."
  • - Carol Fenner-Crump
  • "Joe & Debbie Sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. ..."
  • "Prayers to the entire Magoon family...."
    - Lori Watson Walker
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with all of you and your..."
    - Christine McDaniel
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Living Stones Church
31695 Winterplace Parkway
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALISBURY - Mary Naomi Keough Magoon died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, her parents were the late Paul and Genevieve Keough.
She graduated from West Catholic Girls High School in 1956 and moved to Salisbury in 1973.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Joseph Magoon; three sons, Joseph, John and Jeffrey; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service was held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Living Stones Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
funeral home direction icon