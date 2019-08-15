SALISBURY - Mary Majorie "Margie" Tingle died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Born in Delmar, she was the daughter of the late Edward Michael Maloney and Eileen McSweeney Maloney.

She graduated from Delmar High School in 1970 and earned her Associate's Degree in Business Management in 1996. She and her late husband owned and operated Delmarva Tele-Plus, until their retirement in 2002. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, Kevin Ward, Donald Tingle Jr., Julie Moyer, Lisa Vilkas, Scot Tingle and William Tingle Sr.; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Gregory Maloney, Sean Maloney, T.J. Maloney and Lex Maloney; special friend, Michael Day; and many nieces and nephews. Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Donald R. Tingle Sr.; and brothers, Brian and Kevin Maloney.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



