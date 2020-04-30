EASTON - Mary McNamara died Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Robert Boyle and Julia Henry Boyle.

She graduated from St. Mary's College with a bachelor's in History. She and her husband made their home in Salisbury. She was a member of the Country Garden Club in Salisbury.

She is survived by her daughters, Maureen Rice and Kathleen Rice; her two sisters, Eileen Shoemaker and Dottie Pershing; and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert F. McNamara.

Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Chestertown.



