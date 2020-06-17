Mary Patricia Johnson (Mary Pat), 86, passed away quietly on June 9, 2020 at home with family. For five years, she met the challenges of strokes and vascular dementia. She was born in Lakehurst, N.J. to Beatrice Rahilly Donohue and Bartholomew Donohue Jr. on October 19, 1933. She was the oldest of three children with two brothers, Bartholomew III and John Donohue, who both predeceased her.
Mary Pat attended St. Joseph Elementary School in Toms River, N.J. and then on to high school at Lakewood High School. She completed college in three years at Georgian Court College with a degree in education. Then she began a 32 year career as a teacher, media specialist, supervisor of curriculum and finally school superintendent of Lakehurst Elementary School. Throughout her career, she was challenged to grow children's minds in her community as well as her own. She had multiple certificates as well as a Master's Degree from Georgian Court College. After a year of retirement, she could not stay home and returned to work in the library of St. Mary's Elementary School in Medford, N.J. for ten more years. She loved being in school with the children.
Mary Pat married Richard Johnson Sr., her high school sweetheart, in November, 1956. He was the football player and she was the cheerleader. Together, they built a family with two children; Patricia Johnson (Edward Robbins) and Richard Johnson Jr. (Jeanne Johnson). She was blessed to have grandchildren: Richard "Trey" and Raymond Johnson and Lucas, Jacob (deceased), and Gabrielle Mobley. She loved all of them and enjoyed seeing them even via FaceTime. She also has a special niece, Kathleen Donohue, and three nephews, Bartholomew IV, John and Michael Donohue. Family was always important to Mary Pat- making sure there were family dinners, presents for everyone at Christmas and visits when they were around. She always had chocolate chip cookies (hopefully warm) ready for visitors.
Relocating to the Eastern Shore of Maryland in 2005, allowed Mary Pat and Dick to start a new part of life, closer to grandchildren. She attended Our Lady of Good Counsel and then St. Mary's Refuge of Sinners Catholic Church. She became an active member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society finding joy in helping organize and provide assistance to others.
There were so many good times in her life and she made a difference in the lives of others through her kindness. Over the past five years, others helped her live at home. Faithfully bringing communion, Joe Schultes, gave her spiritual support. Caregivers Angelle, Lisa, Heather, Jennifer, Nancy and Cindy made her days the best they could be. Her friend and caregiver, Betty, stayed by her side for 8 years. Her two long-time friends, Kathy Placek and Pat Donohue were faithful.
When she was called, she was ready to see the Lord and Dick for eternal peace and rest.
A private service will be held at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home in Cambridge, Maryland. She will be buried at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Toms River, New Jersey with her family.
In lieu of flowers, Mary Pat's family requests financial or pantry donations to St. Vincent DePaul at St. Mary's Refuge of Sinners, 2000 Hambrooks Blvd., Cambridge, Maryland 21613 in her memory.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com
Mary Pat attended St. Joseph Elementary School in Toms River, N.J. and then on to high school at Lakewood High School. She completed college in three years at Georgian Court College with a degree in education. Then she began a 32 year career as a teacher, media specialist, supervisor of curriculum and finally school superintendent of Lakehurst Elementary School. Throughout her career, she was challenged to grow children's minds in her community as well as her own. She had multiple certificates as well as a Master's Degree from Georgian Court College. After a year of retirement, she could not stay home and returned to work in the library of St. Mary's Elementary School in Medford, N.J. for ten more years. She loved being in school with the children.
Mary Pat married Richard Johnson Sr., her high school sweetheart, in November, 1956. He was the football player and she was the cheerleader. Together, they built a family with two children; Patricia Johnson (Edward Robbins) and Richard Johnson Jr. (Jeanne Johnson). She was blessed to have grandchildren: Richard "Trey" and Raymond Johnson and Lucas, Jacob (deceased), and Gabrielle Mobley. She loved all of them and enjoyed seeing them even via FaceTime. She also has a special niece, Kathleen Donohue, and three nephews, Bartholomew IV, John and Michael Donohue. Family was always important to Mary Pat- making sure there were family dinners, presents for everyone at Christmas and visits when they were around. She always had chocolate chip cookies (hopefully warm) ready for visitors.
Relocating to the Eastern Shore of Maryland in 2005, allowed Mary Pat and Dick to start a new part of life, closer to grandchildren. She attended Our Lady of Good Counsel and then St. Mary's Refuge of Sinners Catholic Church. She became an active member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society finding joy in helping organize and provide assistance to others.
There were so many good times in her life and she made a difference in the lives of others through her kindness. Over the past five years, others helped her live at home. Faithfully bringing communion, Joe Schultes, gave her spiritual support. Caregivers Angelle, Lisa, Heather, Jennifer, Nancy and Cindy made her days the best they could be. Her friend and caregiver, Betty, stayed by her side for 8 years. Her two long-time friends, Kathy Placek and Pat Donohue were faithful.
When she was called, she was ready to see the Lord and Dick for eternal peace and rest.
A private service will be held at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home in Cambridge, Maryland. She will be buried at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Toms River, New Jersey with her family.
In lieu of flowers, Mary Pat's family requests financial or pantry donations to St. Vincent DePaul at St. Mary's Refuge of Sinners, 2000 Hambrooks Blvd., Cambridge, Maryland 21613 in her memory.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 17, 2020.