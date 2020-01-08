Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ruth Ennis Ralph. View Sign Service Information Money and King Funeral Home 171 Maple Avenue W Vienna , VA 22180 (703)-938-7440 Burial 1:00 PM Sunny Ridge Memorial Park Crisfield , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

We are sad to report the peaceful passing of our beloved Aunt Mary Ruth Ennis Ralph on Dec. 27, 2019 at Colonial Courtyard in Bedford, Pa.

She was born on Dec. 9, 1930, in Crisfield Maryland, the youngest daughter of Margaret Ann Powell Ennis and Arzah Ralph Ennis. She graduated from Crisfield High School, and went to Washington, D.C. to work as a fingerprint analyst with the FBI in the early 1950's. She then began her lifelong career at Trible's Appliance Parts as an office manager and inventory clerk, retiring in the 1990's. She married Victor Keith Ralph on Dec. 29, 1962 in Crisfield, Md. and together they lived in Fairfax County, Va., touring in their camper with their beloved dog, Bump. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Vic, siblings (Ishmael, Franklin, Juanita, Lois) and their spouses. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, their spouses and children, other family and friends.

These are the facts of her life, but words and facts are inadequate to describe this wonderful woman beloved by so many. Mary Ruth was a strong and independent woman. She survived successfully on her own after her husband died in 1986. She was well-respected at work. Mary Ruth had no children but was devoted to her family and friends and cherished all family photos of growing kids and dogs. Breaking in her beloved horse Billie and building her first car from parts are two memories that delighted her. She was legendary for remembering everyone's birthday and took part in all our special and significant life events. Visitors and family were always welcome and well taken care of, despite the fact that everyone knew she didn't like to cook! Breakfast food, lots of fruit, take out and seafood restaurants were fair game! Then again everyone knew her favorite breakfast was a toasted half bagel with cream cheese, tomato, and lots of pepper on top. Aunt Mary Ruth loved giraffes, dogs, birds, walking, sightseeing with family and friends, especially in Washington D.C. She kept things clean and in good order. She was always willing to cheer and offer support for life's ups and downs. She could also laugh with the best of them at jokes and the little quirks of daily living all the while enjoying a glass of wine.

We love you Aunt Mary Ruth!

May you rest in peace and be re-united with your loved ones who have gone before you.

Burial occured at Sunny Ridge Memorial Park in Crisfield, Md. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to the or Special Olympics in her memory.





