FRUITLAND - Maryann Pellicane Iarocci, of Fruitland and formerly of Lake Grove, N.Y., died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her home with her husband by side. She was the daughter of the late Rocco and Mary Pellicane.

She was an avid sports fan, especially women's soccer.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Martin; a son, Jeffrey; three grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; four sisters, Linda, Agatha, Roxanne and Jeanne; a brother, Andrew; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy.

A Committal service was held Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Eastern Shore in Hurlock. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



