Maryanna C. Sweet (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maryanna C. Sweet.
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

HEBRON - Maryanna Carroll Sweet died on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Anchorage Nursing Home. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Adolf and Florence Greblauskas.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Sweet of Hebron and his two daughters, Tammy and Sherry; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a daughter, Cheryl Ann Merrill of Florence, N.J.; two sisters, Florence "Susie" Spisak of Blairsville, Ga., and Sharon Haddock of Mardela Springs; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Hebron Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
funeral home direction icon