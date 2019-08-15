HEBRON - Maryanna Carroll Sweet died on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Anchorage Nursing Home. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Adolf and Florence Greblauskas.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Sweet of Hebron and his two daughters, Tammy and Sherry; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a daughter, Cheryl Ann Merrill of Florence, N.J.; two sisters, Florence "Susie" Spisak of Blairsville, Ga., and Sharon Haddock of Mardela Springs; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Hebron Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 15, 2019