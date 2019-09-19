SALISBURY - Maryanne Stinchcomb died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at her home. Born in Oil City, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Arnold Morehead Greenawalt and Jane Alexis Lafferty Greenawalt.

She had various occupations, including an IBM operator for Union Trust in Baltimore, running her family pharmacy, a sales associate for Hess Apparel, and a sales associate for Apple Discount Drugs, from which she retired in 2000. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church as well as Compassionate Friends.

She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Anne Clinger Stephenson; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, LaVonne "Bonnie" LeDonne of Salisbury and Judith Richardson of Canyon Country, Calif.; and several stepchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three husbands, William Theodore Clinger, to whom she was married for 30 years, as well as Raymond Dryden and Robert Melvin Stinchcomb. She was also preceded in death by three children, Richard Mark Clinger, William Theodore Clinger Jr. and Lisa Anne Clinger.

A funeral service was held Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron.



