Marylee W. Bailey, 90

SALISBURY - Marylee Williams Bailey died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at her home. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Henry Williams and Omar Faye Dennis Williams of Allen.

She attended public schools in Wicomico County and worked as a bus contractor for Somerset County Public Schools for 43 years. She was a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Historical Church and Trinity United Methodist Community Worship Center. She was affectionately known by her grandchildren as "Mom Lee."

She is survived by three children, Janet Bailey-Cottman of Baltimore, Gregory Wayne-Lee Bailey Sr. of Delmar and Dr. Judylynn Mitchell of Salisbury; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, James Edward Bailey; two children, Dwight David Bailey and Michelle Tania Bailey; sisters, Thirkield Tilghman of Princess Anne and Martha Jane McNeil of Philadelphia; and her brothers, Dennis Williams, George Henry Williams, John Wesley Williams and Samuel Arthur Williams, all of Salisbury.

The family will have a private funeral service. Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.







