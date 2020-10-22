1/
Marylee Williams Bailey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marylee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marylee W. Bailey, 90
SALISBURY - Marylee Williams Bailey died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at her home. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Henry Williams and Omar Faye Dennis Williams of Allen.
She attended public schools in Wicomico County and worked as a bus contractor for Somerset County Public Schools for 43 years. She was a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Historical Church and Trinity United Methodist Community Worship Center. She was affectionately known by her grandchildren as "Mom Lee."
She is survived by three children, Janet Bailey-Cottman of Baltimore, Gregory Wayne-Lee Bailey Sr. of Delmar and Dr. Judylynn Mitchell of Salisbury; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, James Edward Bailey; two children, Dwight David Bailey and Michelle Tania Bailey; sisters, Thirkield Tilghman of Princess Anne and Martha Jane McNeil of Philadelphia; and her brothers, Dennis Williams, George Henry Williams, John Wesley Williams and Samuel Arthur Williams, all of Salisbury.
The family will have a private funeral service. Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 14, 2020
I would like to send condolences to the family of a very sweet and wonderful lady. I want the family to know you all are in my prayers and continue to be strong and God will help you to get through. With Sympathy, Charles and Lenora Jones
Charles and Lenora
Friend
October 14, 2020
Condolences to Mrs. Bailey’s family. Mrs. Bailey was one of the kindest and gentlest ladies I have known. Thank you Mrs. Bailey for many years of safe and reliable school bus transportation to students of Somerset County Schools. God Bless!
Rodger Daugherty
Coworker
October 13, 2020
Heartfelt sympathy sent to Mrs. Bailey's family. She was my daughter's bus driver when she went to Mt. Vernon school. The children loved her as she loved them. Even years later when I would see her, she would always ask for her. She was such a sweet lady.
Joan Bloodsworth
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved