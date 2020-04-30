DELMAR - Matthew Ballard Cooper died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family and friends. Born in Washington, D.C., he was a son of Beverly and Gary Cooper of Delmar.

He graduated in 1982 from Southern High School near Annapolis. He and wife opened "Bistro 54" in Delmar; he was in the process of opening "Bin 54" wine bar in Delmar.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of almost 18 years, Denise Cobb Cooper; a brother, Mark Cooper of Bishopville, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by grandparents, June and Ted Cooper and Helen and Lester Ballard; and twin brothers who died in infancy.

Services for family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



