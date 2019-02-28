Matthew Jones Jr.

SALISBURY - Matthew Jones Jr. died Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Born in Wicomico County, he was the fifth child of the late Matthew and Sarah Jones.
He graduated from Salisbury High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving as an Air Policeman. Later, he pursued automotive mechanical training and then trained in barbering and cosmetology.
He worked as a barber in Martin's Barber Shop and also worked for the United Parcel Service, from which he retired after 27 years of service. There, he was inducted into the prestigious "Circle of Honor," having amassed a 20-year safe-driving record. He was active in the St. James Church men's fellowship, his neighborhood civic association and a local eatery social group.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shirley Jones; and a son, Ivan Lamont; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Samuel Goslee and Linfred Jones; and two sisters, Thelma Jones Martin and Mary Hilda Jones Elsey.
A funeral services was held Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at St. James Free Methodist Church in Head of Creek. Arrangements are in the care of the Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 28, 2019
