HEBRON - Maureen E. Morris died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at home. Born in Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Louise Alloe.
She is survived by a daughter, Melinda Long; two sons, Brian Forester and Barry Forester; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Priscilla Atkinson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lee Morris.
A funeral service was held Friday, March 15, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Burial followed at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 21, 2019