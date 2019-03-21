Maureen E. Morris

HEBRON - Maureen E. Morris died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at home. Born in Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Louise Alloe.
She is survived by a daughter, Melinda Long; two sons, Brian Forester and Barry Forester; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Priscilla Atkinson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lee Morris.
A funeral service was held Friday, March 15, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Burial followed at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 21, 2019
