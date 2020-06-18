SALISBURY - Maureen Helen Foster Grupper died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Yeadon, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Paul Foster Sr., and Helen Maguire Foster.

She graduated from Catonsville High School in 1961, then studied accounting and worked as a bookkeeper and auditor for several businesses in Baltimore. In later years, she worked as a real estate agent in Lawton, Okla. She developed an interest in tie-dye and opened "2 Dye 4" in 1993 in Ocean City. She retired in 2007.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ira Grupper; children, Andrea Hall, Rebecca Howe and Ezra Grupper; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Paul Foster Jr., James Foster and Helen Bauserman; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, William Foster and Barbara Ruffner.

A memorial service was held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Living Stones Church in Salisbury.





