SALISBURY - Maurice "Buzz" Albert Adkins, Jr. died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at his home. Born Nov. 30, 1950, he was the son of the late Maurice and Gertrude Adkins.
He enjoyed being outdoors, working in the yard and watching football.
He is survived by his wife, June Adkins; a son, Sean Adkins; two daughters, Bobbie Grady and Tammy Adkins; several grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothea Giberson and Donna White; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Schevel and Norma Johnson.
A private service was held.
Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 12, 2019