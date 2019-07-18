DELMAR - Melba Janet Nelson died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Delmar Manor Assisted Living. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late John Allison Fleming and Grace Winefred Noble Fleming.

She was a member of the Wicomico Garden Club, Salisbury Soroptimists, Cotillion, Asbury United Methodist Women's Club and the Eastern Star. She and her husband owned and operated the Temple Hill Motel and the Thrift Travel Inn for over 30 years, until 1999.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Mark Goldsborough Nelson; three daughters, Deborah "Debbie" Bozman of Salisbury, Pamela Nelson Duke of Salisbury and Jean Morgan of Salisbury; 13 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donald Fleming of Tucker, Ga., and William Fleming of Islamorada, Fla.; and a sister, Eleanor Grace Bellestri of Bel Air, Md.

Services will be private by the family.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



