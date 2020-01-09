SALISBURY - Melissa "Missy" Lynn Dunkleman Hill died of a brain tumor Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born in Portsmouth, Va., she was a daughter of Dennis and Gayle Dunkleman.

Her father was a Naval Officer, requiring the family to be stationed at several different bases. They settled in Salisbury, where she graduated from Wicomico High School in 1984. She was a horse rider who competed with the Combined Eastern Shore Horse Shows for several years.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, David Hill; a son, Ryan; a sister, Denise Aliff; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family plans a private service. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home In Salisbury.



