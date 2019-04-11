Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melissa N. Tawes. View Sign

SEAFORD - Melissa Nicole Tawes died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of Robert L. Horsey II and Tracy Horsey of Parsonsburg, and the late Tammy Sue Tawes.

She was a member of Salisbury Baptist Temple, where she was active in Summer Fun and the Bus Ministry.

In addition to her father and stepmother, she is survived by two sisters, Ashley Marie Tawes and Megan L. Alfano of Salisbury; a brother, Robert L. Horsey III of Delmar; a great-grandmother, Ann Francis of Joppatown, Md.; grandparents, Donald and Sue Tawes of Salisbury, Kenney and Evelyn Moore of Salisbury, and Robert and Ann Horsey Sr. of Havre de Grace, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held Monday, April 8, 2019, at Salisbury Baptist Temple.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



