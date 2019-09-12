SALISBURY - Melvin Adams Silwick died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at home. Born in Baltimore, his parents were the late Adam Silwick and Emma Smith.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He retired from Carling National Brewery Co., and was a member of the Moose, Redmen's, VFW and American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Silwick; his children, Melvin, Donna, Tina and Kenny; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two sisters; his brother; a son, David; and a grandson.
A memorial service will be held at the Moose Lodge on Snow Hill Road on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
