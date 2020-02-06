Exeter, N.H. - Melvin T. "Mel" Phippin, Jr. died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at his home with family by his side. He was born in Crisfield, Md. on Aug. 22, 1944 a son of the late Melvin T. and Mary (Sterling) Phippin, Sr.
He leaves his longtime companion, Roberta Issokson of Exeter; his two daughters, Lee Ann Phippin of Exeter with whom he resided, Suzanne Bennett (Gary) of McClure, Ohio; three grandchildren, Katelyn and Garrett Bennett, Andrea Bowman (Don); his great granddaughter, Paislee Bennett of Ohio; brothers, Charles Phippin of Salisbury, Md., Garland Brent Phippin (Carol) of Simpsonville, S.C.; sisters, Marilyn Pish of Crossville, Tenn., Teresa Mumford (Rick) of Laurel, Del.; several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 6, 2020