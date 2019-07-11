SALISBURY - Menick Antionette Johnson died Friday, June 28, 2019. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of Machelle Johnson-Watson and the late Gilbert M. Johnson Sr. Affectionately known as "Fun Size" and "Lil Nek," she graduated from Parkside High School in 1998 and took classes at Wor-Wic Community College. Menick worked in the family business and was an entrepreneur. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by a daughter, Deja U. Rich; a son, Delavor M. "DJ" Holland Jr.; four brothers, Gilbert Johnson Jr., Matthew Watson, the Rev. Jesse E. Thomas and Jamar Purnell; three sisters, Vanessa Schoolfield, Shelia Johnson and Evangelist Marinda Williams; maternal grandparents, Jesse O. Hughes Jr. and Yvonne S. Handy; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Friday, July 5, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.



