DELMAR - Meredith "Russell" Orndorff died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. He was the son of the late Wilbert Orndorff and Lois Taylor Schwartz.
He graduated from Delmar High School in 1964 and served 29 years in the U.S. Air Force at Dover Air Force Base. He worked for Chesapeake Utilities for 37 years and was a member of the Salisbury Gun Club.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda; a daughter, Hope of Miami, Fla.; a son, Scott of Columbia, Md.; sisters, Sandra Bradford and Heidi Bradshaw; and a granddaughter.
A funeral service was held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 12, 2019