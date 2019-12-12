Meredith Orndorff

Guest Book
  • "Caitlin's graduation ceremony in May 2017. Dad came to..."
    - Hope Smullen
  • "Happy times with Mom, Dad, myself and Caitlin December 31,..."
    - Hope Smullen
  • "Thinking of you all during this difficult time. We love..."
    - Amber, Brayden & Chris Hadrava
  • "So sorry for your loss, but remember he will always be in..."
    - Ruth Manno
  • "So sorry to hear of Russells's passing. Our thoughts and..."
    - Terry Bailey
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Obituary
DELMAR - Meredith "Russell" Orndorff died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. He was the son of the late Wilbert Orndorff and Lois Taylor Schwartz.
He graduated from Delmar High School in 1964 and served 29 years in the U.S. Air Force at Dover Air Force Base. He worked for Chesapeake Utilities for 37 years and was a member of the Salisbury Gun Club.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda; a daughter, Hope of Miami, Fla.; a son, Scott of Columbia, Md.; sisters, Sandra Bradford and Heidi Bradshaw; and a granddaughter.
A funeral service was held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 12, 2019
